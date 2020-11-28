Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota shatters daily record of COVID-19 deaths with 101

Upworthy Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
With the latest numbers, Minnesota has now seen 3,476 deaths since the pandemic hit in March. "This is a sad development, but it is not...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge [Video]

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:01Published
Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. Texas, the nation’s second-most populous state, has officially surpassed one million cases of COVID-19. . The state..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Coronavirus Update: Indiana Reports Record Number Of New COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Continue To Surge [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Indiana Reports Record Number Of New COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Continue To Surge

Indiana reported a record 63 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday and 4,879 new cases, which is the second-highest daily count on record. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:23Published