Minnesota shatters daily record of COVID-19 deaths with 101

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge



[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:01 Published 2 weeks ago Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases



Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. Texas, the nation’s second-most populous state, has officially surpassed one million cases of COVID-19. . The state.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus Update: Indiana Reports Record Number Of New COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Continue To Surge



Indiana reported a record 63 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday and 4,879 new cases, which is the second-highest daily count on record. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:23 Published 3 weeks ago