Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46

Upworthy Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of Zappos and founder of the DTP Companies, died on Friday at age 46.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, passes away at 46

Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, passes away at 46 03:49

 Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has passed away.

