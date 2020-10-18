|
|
One Dead, One Injured As Police Seek 3 Suspects Connected to California Mall Shooting
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Police have said that there isn't an active threat at the Sacramento mall.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
TPD: One person dead, two injured in shooting
Tucson Police say one person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting off Liberty Avenue and Pennsylvania Drive early Monday morning.
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:22Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|