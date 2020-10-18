Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Dead, One Injured As Police Seek 3 Suspects Connected to California Mall Shooting

Upworthy Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Police have said that there isn't an active threat at the Sacramento mall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Sacramento Police Investigate Fatal Black Friday Shooting at Arden Fair Mall

Sacramento Police Investigate Fatal Black Friday Shooting at Arden Fair Mall 01:56

 Police in Sacramento on Friday night responded to a shooting at Arden Fair Mall that left one person dead and a second person critically injured. (11-27-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One Man Killed, 3 Injured Including A Baby, In Miami Shooting [Video]

One Man Killed, 3 Injured Including A Baby, In Miami Shooting

Miami police are searching for the gunman who shot up a Miami home, leaving one man dead and three people injured, including a baby.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published
TPD: One person dead, two injured in shooting [Video]

TPD: One person dead, two injured in shooting

Tucson Police say one person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting off Liberty Avenue and Pennsylvania Drive early Monday morning.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:22Published
One woman dead, five others injured following shooting at Halloween party in Lockport [Video]

One woman dead, five others injured following shooting at Halloween party in Lockport

Lockport police say one woman is dead and five others are hurt following a shooting at a Halloween party, early Saturday morning.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

One person dead, another hospitalized in critical condition after Sacramento mall shooting

 One person is dead, and another hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in a Sacramento mall, police said Friday evening.
Upworthy