You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: India's daily positivity rate declined to 3.7%, informs Health Ministry



India's weekly positivity rate for COVID-19 is at 4.4% while daily positivity rate is at 3.7%, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary in Union Health Ministry on November 03 while briefing media over.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22 Published on November 3, 2020 India's COVID-19 recovery rate highest among all countries: Harsh Vardhan



While speaking to media in the national capital on October 13, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on updates of COVID-19 data in India. Vardhan said, "For the past 14 days, our number of active.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published on October 13, 2020 How has Covid impacted India's digital divide?



India has more than 630 million internet subscribers - that is more than the population of the US, the UK, Russia and South Africa put together. India also has among the worldā€™s cheapest mobile data.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 08:48 Published on October 6, 2020