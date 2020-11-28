Global  
 

Iran accuses Israel, promises revenge for killing of top nuclear scientist

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Iran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb program almost 20 years ago. The attack happened Friday in a suburb of Tehran. Roxana Saberi reports.
News video: Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated | Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? | Oneindia News

Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated | Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? | Oneindia News 01:30

 Iran's top nuclear scientist was assassinated near Tehran on Friday in an ambush. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's car was fired upon by gunmen and he died at a hospital later. Fakhrizadeh is believed by the West to be the brains behind Iran's covert nuclear weapons programme, which Iran insists is only for...

