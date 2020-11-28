Iran accuses Israel, promises revenge for killing of top nuclear scientist
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Iran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb program almost 20 years ago. The attack happened Friday in a suburb of Tehran. Roxana Saberi reports.
Iran's top nuclear scientist was assassinated near Tehran on Friday in an ambush. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's car was fired upon by gunmen and he died at a hospital later. Fakhrizadeh is believed by the West to be the brains behind Iran's covert nuclear weapons programme, which Iran insists is only for...
An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes..
The killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, could increase tension between Tehran and Washington, making the task for US President-elect Joe... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Business Insider •Upworthy •Hindu