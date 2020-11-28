Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region under intense bombardment

Upworthy Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, Mekelle, is under fierce bombardment, a humanitarian source on the ground and eyewitnesses who...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in Ethiopia

Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in Ethiopia 02:27

 Many of the families fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have been separated in the exodus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands flee violence in Ethiopia's Tigray [Video]

Thousands flee violence in Ethiopia's Tigray

Sky News speaks to some of the more than 30,000 refugees who are fleeing bombing, shelling and ethnic persecution in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:36Published
Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital [Video]

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan [Video]

Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan

Ethiopian federal government attacks Tigray region where rights groups say many civilians were killed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published