You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thai police build barricades using shipping containers and barbed wire ahead of protest



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published 3 days ago Violent protests rock Guatemalan capital as fury over budget cuts grows



Violent protests rocked Guatemala City last night (November 21) amid growing anger over president Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving budget cuts. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:01 Published 1 week ago 1 killed, 19 injured during anti-Bru settlement protest: Tripura Law Minister



Tripura Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Ratan Lal Nath, gave information on the violence in Kanchanpur area of North Tripura district. He said that at least one person died in the violence.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54 Published 1 week ago