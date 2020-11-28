Global  
 

US election: Trump may hold 2024 campaign event during Biden inauguration

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
US election: Trump may hold 2024 campaign event during Biden inaugurationDonald Trump is considering launching his 2024 presidential bid with a campaign event to take place at the same time as Joe Biden's Inauguration Day on January 20.The Daily Beast says sources familiar with the plans have confirmed...
Trump pardons: US justice department unveils bribery inquiry

 US prosecutors investigate claims that lobbyists sought a presidential pardon by offering kickbacks.
BBC News

As Trump Rages, Voters in a Key County Move On: ‘I’m Not Sweating It’

 Pre-election tensions ran high in Bucks County, Pa. But Biden supporters there are increasingly comfortable tuning President Trump out and moving on, with an eye..
NYTimes.com
Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech [Video]

Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it eliminates a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Donald Trump omits coronavirus, mask wearing from White House Christmas invitations

 It's holiday party season at the White House, as Donald Trump's last Christmas as President of the United States fast approaches.Outgoing First Lady (and..
New Zealand Herald

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

 US President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House today."It's been an amazing four years,"..
New Zealand Herald

What Biden can do to "reverse the trajectory" on climate change

 If President-elect Joe Biden has his way, the tide is about to turn on climate policy. But how much could he really do without Senate support?
CBS News

What can Biden do on climate change if Republicans keep Senate majority?

 President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans to address climate change as soon as he takes office. But how much will he be able to actually do if the Georgia..
CBS News

Barr Makes Durham a Special Counsel in a Bid to Entrench Scrutiny of the Russia Inquiry

 The move would leave the investigation into the Trump-Russia inquiry open when the Biden administration takes over.
NYTimes.com

Trump travel ban: 'I might finally see my sons again'

 A lorry driver who has never lived with his sons is waiting for Joe Biden to reverse Trump's travel ban.
BBC News

US elections: Donald Trump concedes he will have to leave White House

 Donald Trump has admitted he will leave the White House by Inauguration Day."It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive..
New Zealand Herald
Trump admin races to sell Alaska oil leases [Video]

Trump admin races to sell Alaska oil leases

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday issued a request to energy companies to identify what specific land areas in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should be offered for sale, according to a government document. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons [Video]

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack [Video]

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack

Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
President Trump turns to republican leaders for support [Video]

President Trump turns to republican leaders for support

As several states certify Joe Biden's win, President Trump is now turning on some figures in his own party. ABCs' Andrew Dymburt reports that he's been coming after republican leaders for how he feels..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published

‘Someone’s going to get killed’: Georgia election official begs Donald Trump to stop baseless fraud claims

 Gabriel Sterling says threats since the election have become widespread and things have "all gone too far".
SBS

US election: Another hint Donald Trump's giving up - he's renovating Mar-a-Lago

US election: Another hint Donald Trump's giving up - he's renovating Mar-a-Lago US President Donald Trump is preparing for a new life at his Florida estate after giving a 64-second press conference in which he didn't mention the election at...
New Zealand Herald

Five factors that helped US democracy resist Trump's election onslaught

Five factors that helped US democracy resist Trump's election onslaught It is not clear yet whether US democracy “survived” the 2020 presidential election unscathed. If Donald Trump’s playbook of seeking to undermine a...
WorldNews