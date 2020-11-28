Global  
 

Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist, blamed on Israel

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist, blamed on IsraelIran's supreme leader has demanded the "definitive punishment" of those behind the killing of a scientist who led Tehran's disbanded military nuclear programme. Iran has blamed Israel for a slaying that has raised fears of reignited...
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Iranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an 'act of state terror' and links Israel to the attack.

Was scientist's killing the opening shot of a Trump-led war on Iran?

 The assassination on Friday of Iran's leading nuclear scientist has heightened suspicions that Donald Trump, in cahoots with hardline Israeli and Saudi
Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for scientist's killing

 Iran has blamed the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Israel.
Iran accuses Israel, promises revenge for killing of top nuclear scientist

 Iran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb
