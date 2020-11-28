Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist, blamed on Israel
Iran's supreme leader has demanded the "definitive punishment" of those behind the killing of a scientist who led Tehran's disbanded military nuclear programme. Iran has blamed Israel for a slaying that has raised fears of reignited...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:01Published
Was scientist’s killing the opening shot of a Trump-led war on Iran?The assassination on Friday of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist has heightened suspicions t hat Donald Trump, in cahoots with hardline Israeli and Saudi..
WorldNews
Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for scientist's killingIran has blamed the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Israel.
CBS News
Iran accuses Israel, promises revenge for killing of top nuclear scientistIran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources