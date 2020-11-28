Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist, blamed on Israel

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran Iranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an ‘act of state terror’ and links Israel to the attack.

The assassination on Friday of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist has heightened suspicions t hat Donald Trump, in cahoots with hardline Israeli and Saudi..

Iran has blamed the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Israel.

Iran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb..

