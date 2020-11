Iran nuclear mastermind's killing risks tensions Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

There was silence from foreign capitals. Israel declined to comment. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated



An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Iran’s nuclear mastermind ‘assassinated’ Officials in Tehran suggest Israel involvement in killing that escalates tensions with US

FT.com 1 day ago