Patricia reacts to criticism following Lions win over Washington



Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke Monday about his team still facing criticism despite Sunday's win over Washington. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago

NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs



NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs. A virtual meeting between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and league executives was held on Tuesday. A proposal was approved that will.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago