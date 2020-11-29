Global  
 

News24.com | SA's Covid-19 infections rise to 785 139, with total deaths now 21 439 - Mkhize

News24 Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Covid-19 cases continued to escalate in SA as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 3 198 new infections on Saturday evening.
