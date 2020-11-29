US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes

Only Trump left to campaign in Hyderabad civic polls: Owaisi on BJP's strategy



Addressing a public rally at Hyderabad's Langer House on November 28, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about Hyderabad municipal election. Owaisi said, "It doesn't look like Hyderabad election, it is as if we are electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should have called Trump too." "He was right, only Trump is left," AIMIM chief added.

