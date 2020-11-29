Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votesDonald Trump spent about $3 million to get vote recounts in Wisconsin, only for the recounts to expand President-elect Joe Biden's lead over him.The recount in Milwaukee, the largest county in Wisconsin, ended on Friday, with Biden...
