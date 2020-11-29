Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples nears Earth. The spacecraft left the asteroid Ryugu a year ago and is...

NASA: Mystery Object Is 54-Year-Old Rocket, Not An Asteroid



It turns a mysterious object temporarily orbiting the Earth is not an asteroid after all. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42 Published 3 days ago

The Hayabusa2 Spacecraft Is Almost Home and It’s Bringing Back Some Rare Cargo



It’s been in space for the last 6 years, but now it’s finally coming home and it’s bringing with it some of the rarest material humanity has ever known. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago