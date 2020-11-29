US reports several explosions heard in Eritrea's capital Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The latest explosions came just hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory in his government's fighting against forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which runs the northern Tigray region bordering Eritrea. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

