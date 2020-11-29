Not All 74 Million Trump Voters Can Be Racists – OpEd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Final vote count shows several Ohio records broken, including voter turnout, returned absentee ballots



Twenty-four days after the November election, the final vote numbers are in. In all, nearly 6 million Ohioans voted this November, breaking the old record set in 2008 by 200,000 voters. That wasn't the.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:54 Published 1 day ago Biden Becomes First Candidate To Win 80 Million Votes



President-elect Joe Biden continues to rack up the most votes won by any candidate in US history. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Biden earned more than 80 million votes in the 2020 presidential election... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published 4 days ago Barack Obama takes jab at Hispanic voters for supporting Trump



Barack Obama takes jab at Hispanic voters for supporting Trump Credit: nypost Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago