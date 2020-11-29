Not All 74 Million Trump Voters Can Be Racists – OpEd
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
By Nikolaos Gavalakis*
Donald Trump will have to leave the White House in January. Although there will be a few skirmishes in the US courts in the coming weeks to sort out whether some votes were legitimate or not, the outcome won’t change.
No sooner had the main US broadcasters declared Joe Biden the winner than some...
By Nikolaos Gavalakis*
Donald Trump will have to leave the White House in January. Although there will be a few skirmishes in the US courts in the coming weeks to sort out whether some votes were legitimate or not, the outcome won’t change.
No sooner had the main US broadcasters declared Joe Biden the winner than some...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources