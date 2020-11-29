Global  
 

U.S. Embassy Reports Explosions In Eritrea Amid Unrest In East Africa

Newsy Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
U.S. Embassy Reports Explosions In Eritrea Amid Unrest In East AfricaWatch VideoThe U.S. Embassy in the east African nation of Eritrea says six explosions were heard Saturday night in its capital.

There was also a report of a "loud noise, possibly an explosion" in the city on Friday.

The latest explosions came just hours after Ethiopia's prime minister declared victory in his government’s...
