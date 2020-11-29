U.S. Embassy Reports Explosions In Eritrea Amid Unrest In East Africa Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. Embassy in the east African nation of Eritrea says six explosions were heard Saturday night in its capital.There was also a report of a "loud noise, possibly an explosion" in the city on Friday.The latest explosions came just hours after Ethiopia's prime minister declared victory in his government's

