Canada has twice as many active COVID-19 cases as it did on Nov. 1

CTV News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Canada has more than doubled in November, as the total number of Canadians infected by the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic nears one per cent of the country's population.
