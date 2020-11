You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources No fans and QB plans: The latest from Broncos country in Week 11



Troy Renck has the latest on Drew Lock's status, as well as the Broncos' announcement that no fans would be inside Empower Field at Mile High after Week 11 against the Dolphins. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:04 Published 1 week ago Colin Cowherd responds to Drew Lock & promises to dance on Monday if the Broncos beat the Falcons | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd discusses why he doesn't like showboating quarterbacks, and the latest QB to get Colin's attention is Denver Bronco's Drew Lock. After Drew's response to Colin about dancing, Cowherd.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:33 Published 3 weeks ago Denver Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19



Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis have both tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:02 Published on November 4, 2020