Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona



Justice officials in Argentina are investigating the death of Diego Maradona including a search order for his doctor's office in Buenos Aires. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:11 Published 6 hours ago

A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE



A woman in Oklahoma has tested positive for COVID-19 twice and had to be hospitalized for eight days during the SECOND infection. Tisha Davis, a 41-year-old Probation and Parole Officer, first.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on October 6, 2020