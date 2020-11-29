Global  
 

Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

Japan Today Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield. Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House…
