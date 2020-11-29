Global  
 

Diego Maradona's doctor being investigated for possible manslaughter following soccer legend's death

Upworthy Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, as part of an investigation into...
News video: 'There is no medical negligence:' Maradona's doctor claims innocence over death of soccer star

'There is no medical negligence:' Maradona's doctor claims innocence over death of soccer star 01:46

 Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque says he will not be held responsible for the death of Diego Maradona after police seize documents from his house in Buenos Aires.

