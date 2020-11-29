Global  
 

George Lucas, Mark Hamill and More Pay Tribute to David Prowse: ‘He Made Vader Leap Off the Page’

After news broke Sunday morning that David Prowse — the actor behind Darth Vader’s armor in the original “Star Wars” trilogy — had died,...
News video: Mark Hamill leads tributes to David Prowse

 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill has paid tribute to Darth Vader actor David Prowse, who passed away over the weekend aged 85, admitting he was "much more" than the character.

