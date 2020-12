You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sweet Home School District is sharing possible reopening plans with parents



The Sweet Home School District is sharing possible reopening plans with parents, after the state issued new guidance for COVID-19 testing requirements for schools in Orange cluster zones. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:08 Published 3 days ago More than 90% of parents are afraid that COVID-related disruptions will halt their child's learning



Ninety-four percent of American parents are concerned about "summer slide" or learning loss as the result of COVID-related disruptions to the previous school year, according to new research.Seventy-six.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 5 days ago Howard-Suamico announces in-person return, see less Covid spread in classroom



For some parents, sending their kids to school in person during a pandemic can be scary. For Angela Buchenauer, she believes it's the best option. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:41 Published 5 days ago