Trump says FBI, Department of Justice could be ‘involved’ in ‘rigged election’

President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies.
Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the FBI and the Department of Justice may have tried to steal the election from him.
Business Insider...
Carter Page has filed a $75 million lawsuit against the Department of Justice, the FBI, and several other key parties involved in his surveillance as part of the... Newsmax Also reported by •USATODAY.com