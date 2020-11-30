China to build hydropower project on Brahmaputra river: Report
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
China will build a major hydropower project on Brahmaputra river in Tibet and a proposal for this has been clearly put forward in the 14th Five-Year Plan to be implemented from next year, the official media on Sunday quoted the head of a Chinese company tasked to build the dam as saying.
Yan Zhiyong, chairman of the Power...
