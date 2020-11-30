Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-Elect Biden Breaks Foot Playing With Dog

Newsy Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
President-Elect Biden Breaks Foot Playing With DogWatch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks after breaking his right foot. 

You can see Biden leaving his doctor's office last night with an apparent limp. 

He suffered the injury Saturday, after he slipped while playing with one of his dogs.

A CT scan Sunday found...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog

Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog 01:12

 Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog. President-elect Joe Biden reportedly slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major. . Biden visited Delaware Orthopedic Specialists the following day “out of an abundance of caution.”...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Fractures Foot [Video]

Joe Biden Fractures Foot

President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his foot.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:36Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Sprains Foot While Playing With Dog Major [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Sprains Foot While Playing With Dog Major

He has a hairline fracture and will wear a boot for a few weeks.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:20Published
President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures [Video]

President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with his dog, Major, his personal physician said on Sunday (November 29). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dog

'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dog President Trump wished a speedy recovery to President-elect Joe Biden, who fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs over the weekend."Get well...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •OK! MagazineWorldNewsJapan TodaySBSBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphNews24Sky NewsJerusalem PostHindu