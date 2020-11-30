President-Elect Biden Breaks Foot Playing With Dog
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks after breaking his right foot.
You can see Biden leaving his doctor's office last night with an apparent limp.
He suffered the injury Saturday, after he slipped while playing with one of his dogs.
A CT scan Sunday found...
