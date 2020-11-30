Global  
 

Australia Clashes With China Over Fake War Crimes Post

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Australia Clashes With China Over Fake War Crimes PostBy Phil Mercer

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is demanding the Chinese government delete a “repugnant” tweet of alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.  The doctored image appears to shows an Australian soldier murdering a child.  It follows a report last week that found Australian special forces had committed at...
