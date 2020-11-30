Australia Clashes With China Over Fake War Crimes Post Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

By Phil Mercer

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is demanding the Chinese government delete a "repugnant" tweet of alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The doctored image appears to shows an Australian soldier murdering a child. It follows a report last week that found Australian special forces had committed at...

