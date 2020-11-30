Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report finds 'widespread' anti-Indigenous racism in B.C. health system

CTV News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
A report into anti-Indigenous discrimination in British Columbia’s health-care system has found "hundreds of examples of prejudice and racism" in health facilities across the province.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Report: HHS's COVID-19 Data For Availability Of Beds, Meds, PPE Varies Wildly

Report: HHS's COVID-19 Data For Availability Of Beds, Meds, PPE Varies Wildly 00:48

 When COVID-19 reached the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection tracked data related to its spread. However, President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force wrested control from the CDC, with the launch of HHS Protect. The main pandemic data tracking system is run by the Department of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Northwest Health practitioner issues warning on overwhelmed health care system [Video]

Northwest Health practitioner issues warning on overwhelmed health care system

Northwest Health practitioner issues warning on overwhelmed health care system

Credit: KQTVPublished
Report: Many men refuse to seek help for mental health issues [Video]

Report: Many men refuse to seek help for mental health issues

A new report shows that 39% of men in Florida would not ask for mental health help, even if they felt they needed it.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:24Published
Health Expert Urging South Florida Residents To Not Gather This Thanksgiving As COVID Cases Climb [Video]

Health Expert Urging South Florida Residents To Not Gather This Thanksgiving As COVID Cases Climb

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo, who's with the University of Miami Health System.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:17Published

Related news from verified sources

B.C. report on anti-Indigenous racism in the health-care system to be released Monday

 An independent investigation into the extent of racism against Indigenous people in the health-care system in B.C. is complete, and the findings are set to be...
CBC.ca