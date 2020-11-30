Report finds 'widespread' anti-Indigenous racism in B.C. health system
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
A report into anti-Indigenous discrimination in British Columbia’s health-care system has found "hundreds of examples of prejudice and racism" in health facilities across the province.
