'Truly incredible': Missing boater rescued after clinging to capsized vessel for two days
A US mariner was found clinging to his capsized boat after being missing for two days off Florida in what Coast Guard officials called an "incredible" rescue.Stuart Bee, 62, disappeared off the state's Atlantic coast on his 32 foot...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Coast Guard Maritime security, search and rescue, and law enforcement branch of the United States Armed Forces
Florida Man Rescued After Hours Clinging to Capsized BoatAfter two unexpected nights at sea and a Coast Guard search, Stuart Bee was rescued from the water by a passing freight ship.
NYTimes.com
Missing man found clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off FloridaThe U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for signs of Stuart Bee since he was reported missing on Friday.
CBS News
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF chief briefs
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
Florida State of the United States of America
Remote learning to continue next semester in Florida
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:04Published
Florida mother shot during funeral for her teen son shot by policeBurial services for Sincere Pierce at Riverview Memorial Gardens ended abruptly when his mother was shot Saturday afternoon.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources