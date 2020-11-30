Global  
 

'Truly incredible': Missing boater rescued after clinging to capsized vessel for two days

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
'Truly incredible': Missing boater rescued after clinging to capsized vessel for two daysA US mariner was found clinging to his capsized boat after being missing for two days off Florida in what Coast Guard officials called an "incredible" rescue.Stuart Bee, 62, disappeared off the state's Atlantic coast on his 32 foot...
