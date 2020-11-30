'Truly incredible': Missing boater rescued after clinging to capsized vessel for two days

Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF chief briefs



A Coast Guard vessel with relief items was deployed off the Chennai coast as India's southeastern states brace for cyclone Nivar. It is expected to make landfall on November 25 night or November 26 morning. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that Nivar would worsen into a very severe cyclone. It is likely to hit the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram. National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan said that 19 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry, and 7 in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the central agencies and state administrations have agreed to pursue a 'zero casualty approach'. Watch the full video for more.

