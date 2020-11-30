Jaguars Robust To Climate Extremes But Lack Of Food Threatens Species Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A new QUT-led study has found wild jaguars in the Amazon can cope with climate extremes in the short-term, but numbers will rapidly decline if weather events increase in frequency, diminishing sources of food.



Distinguished Professor Kerrie Mengersen and Professor Kevin Burrage led a team of researchers in a world-first... A new QUT-led study has found wild jaguars in the Amazon can cope with climate extremes in the short-term, but numbers will rapidly decline if weather events increase in frequency, diminishing sources of food.Distinguished Professor Kerrie Mengersen and Professor Kevin Burrage led a team of researchers in a world-first 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Climate change is becoming a problem you can taste | Amanda Little



Our food systems have not been designed to adapt to major disruptions like climate change, says environmental journalist Amanda Little. In this eye-opening talk, she shows how the climate crisis could.. Credit: TED Duration: 12:16 Published on October 27, 2020

