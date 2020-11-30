Jaguars Robust To Climate Extremes But Lack Of Food Threatens Species
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
A new QUT-led study has found wild jaguars in the Amazon can cope with climate extremes in the short-term, but numbers will rapidly decline if weather events increase in frequency, diminishing sources of food.
Distinguished Professor Kerrie Mengersen and Professor Kevin Burrage led a team of researchers in a world-first...
A new QUT-led study has found wild jaguars in the Amazon can cope with climate extremes in the short-term, but numbers will rapidly decline if weather events increase in frequency, diminishing sources of food.
Distinguished Professor Kerrie Mengersen and Professor Kevin Burrage led a team of researchers in a world-first...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources