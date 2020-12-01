US election: Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recount
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden's victory in battleground Wisconsin was certified today following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results.Governor...
