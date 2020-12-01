Global  
 

US election: Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recount

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
US election: Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recountJoe Biden's victory in battleground Wisconsin was certified today following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results.Governor...
News video: Key states certify presidential election results

Key states certify presidential election results 02:09

 [NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of their presidential elections. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden and Harris receive first Presidential Daily Brief after transition delay

 President-elect Joe Biden received his first Presidential Daily Brief on Monday. Michael Morell, the former acting and deputy director for the CIA, joins "Red..
CBS News

Biden’s Inauguration: Expect Smaller Crowds and More Social Distancing

 Unlike President Trump, who was expected to shrug off health threats in favor of huge crowds, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has indicated that his..
NYTimes.com

Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, defends progressive credentials, deletes old tweets

 Several prominent Republican senators indicated Neera Tanden could face an "uphill battle" when she seeks confirmation.
USATODAY.com

Post-election Gallup poll: Biden favorability rises to 55% while Trump's dips to 42%

 According to Gallup, the increase in Biden's favorability was driven by Republicans and independents.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin completes canvass and certifies Biden win in state

 The Trump campaign has pledged to file a lawsuit.
CBS News

'Am I dying?': Wisconsin nurse describes acting as family to COVID-19 patients who worry and suffer alone

 Katie Harris rarely has time to stop and assess the gravity of the situation she's in. She shows up because more and more COVID-19 patients need her.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump ally Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser on coronavirus

 The controversial doctor joined the White House in August.
CBS News

