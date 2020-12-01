Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Western Australia reopens border to NSW and Victoria

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Western Australia reopens border to NSW and VictoriaWestern Australia will reopen its border to NSW and Victoria from December 8, Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed.McGowan said from that date, NSW and Victoria will be considered "very low risk" and travellers from those states will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Western Australia Western Australia State in Australia

Western Australia will reopen its borders to NSW and Victoria from 8 December

 West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed his state will reopen its borders to NSW and Victoria from 8 December.
SBS

WA is reopening its borders to travellers from NSW and Victoria

 West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed his state will reopen its borders to NSW and Victoria from 8 December.
SBS

Victoria records 29th consecutive day of no virus cases as Western Australia stands firm on border closure

 Queensland is set to reopen their border with Victoria next week as the state has officially eliminated coronavirus.
SBS

Telstra faces $50 million fine for 'exploiting' vulnerable Indigenous customers

 Telstra has admitted it breached Australian consumer law and that sales staff at the stores in the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia had..
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Return of heat, fire risk to NSW imminent

 While the mercury has dipped across NSW after a record-breaking weekend heatwave, the state's inland regions are set for another scorching.
SBS

Cool change arrives after Sydney and northern NSW endure record-smashing heatwave

 A welcome cool weather change arrived in Sydney late on Sunday afternoon, but power outages due to strong winds are still being addressed.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Temperatures soar in NSW, South Australia and Victoria during first heatwave since summer bushfires

 Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees in several parts of the country, with the season's first heatwave bringing elevated bushfire and health risks.
SBS

Victoria to abolish public drunkenness law

 Public drunkenness will be managed by healthcare services rather than police once new Victorian laws are passed by the end of 2020.
SBS

Relief as Tasmania opens its borders to Victorians

 Residents from Australia's second-largest state of Victoria, once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, were allowed to re-enter Tasmania on Friday, reuniting families..
SBS

The 'bigoted quackery' of gay conversion practices will be illegal in Victoria under proposed new laws

 New laws before the Victorian parliament will outlaw the practice of gay conversion therapy, which the state's Attorney-General has described as "bigoted..
SBS

Mark McGowan Mark McGowan Australian politician


Related videos from verified sources

Tasmanian families reunite after months apart [Video]

Tasmanian families reunite after months apart

Residents from Australia's second-largest state of Victoria, once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, were allowed to re-enter Tasmania on Friday (November 27), reuniting families who had been apart for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
Victoria reopening after covid lockdowns [Video]

Victoria reopening after covid lockdowns

Victoria in Australia will be reopening after a long covid lockdown.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published
Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster [Video]

Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster

A new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published