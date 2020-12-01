Global  
 

Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House jobDr Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist,...
Scott Atlas Scott Atlas American physician and healthcare policy advisor

Trump ally Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser on coronavirus

 The controversial doctor joined the White House in August.
CBS News
Twitter blocks post by top Trump pandemic adviser [Video]

Twitter blocks post by top Trump pandemic adviser

[NFA] Twitter took down a post by a top coronavirus task force adviser who questioned whether masks worked to cut down on transmission of the respiratory illness. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump to campaign in Georgia ahead of January Senate runoffs

 President Trump is expected to campaign in Georgia on Saturday on behalf of Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The party is working..
CBS News

US election: Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recount

 Joe Biden's victory in battleground Wisconsin was certified today following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald..
New Zealand Herald

Biden’s Inauguration: Expect Smaller Crowds and More Social Distancing

 Unlike President Trump, who was expected to shrug off health threats in favor of huge crowds, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has indicated that his..
NYTimes.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Senate leaders discuss coronavirus relief as lawmakers return

 A group of senators is looking to jump-start negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief before the end of the year. CBS News chief Congressional..
CBS News
Key states certify presidential election results [Video]

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of their presidential elections. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Biden names women to key economic and communication roles

 President-elect Joe Biden is nominating women to lead the Treasury Department and White House budget office. He is also choosing an all-female White House press..
CBS News

Stanford University Stanford University Private research university in Stanford, California, US

Meet Siqi Mou, the founder who is using artificial intelligence to redefine skincare [Video]

Meet Siqi Mou, the founder who is using artificial intelligence to redefine skincare

In this episode of #SiliconValley2.0, hosted by Sabrina Halper, we bring you a conversation with HelloAva co-founder Siqi Mou. Born in China, Siqi moved to California to attend Stanford University. After graduating, she worked at JP Morgan and was an on-air anchor for Bloomberg Indonesia. Eventually, she found herself back at Stanford for business school. It was there, as part of a class project, that she began to work on the idea behind HelloAva. HelloAva Inc is a tech-enabled beauty personalization startup which combines artificial intelligence and human expertise. This cutting edge, data-driven approach has led them to over 1.6 million skincare consultations. Applying the pillars of modern technology onto the ever-growing beauty industry has helped this start up stand out. In this episode, you can hear about Siqi’s path to her start-up, her insights into the future of the industry, and her personal approach to following her dreams. Silicon Valley 2.0 is a fortnightly series that showcases the next generation of entrepreneurs and businesses that have the potential to scale new heights.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:49Published
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
Stanford Study Links 30,000 COVID-19 Cases to Trump Campaign Rallies [Video]

Stanford Study Links 30,000 COVID-19 Cases to Trump Campaign Rallies

Researchers at Stanford University have found a concerning link between COVID-19 and Donald Trump’s campaign rallies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

