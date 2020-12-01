Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
Dr Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist,...
