Scott Atlas resigns as Trump's pandemic adviser after controversial tenure

Fox News contributor Dr. Scott Atlas is a neuroradiologist with no experience or training in public health, infectious diseases, or epidemiology.
And yet, he's a key adviser to President Donald Trump..
Sen. Rand Paul gave an interview with Fox News, where he gave very misleading information about the COVID-19 virus. He claimed that the millions of people who have survived COVID-19 should "celebrate"..
Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House... CBC.ca Also reported by •Business Insider •Jerusalem Post