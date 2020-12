You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval



Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval. Moderna will submit its coronavirus vaccine on Nov. 30. It is the second drugmaker to ask the FDA for emergency use.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 11 hours ago COVID: Vaccine From Pfizer May Arrive At UCSF, Zuckerberg San Francisco General In Weeks



Both UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, possibly in a matter of weeks. Andria Borba reports. (11/25/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:25 Published 5 days ago COVID: Some Bay Area Hospitals Plan For Early Distribution Of Pfizer Vaccine



The Bay Area could be weeks away from receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General set to obtain an early allocation from Pfizer. Andria Borba.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:10 Published 5 days ago