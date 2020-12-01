Petrol bombs hurled at Hong Kong police club Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Police said they received a report of three men dressed in black hurling Molotov cocktails into the car park of the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Mongkok, a district that saw many clashes during last year's huge democracy protests. 👓 View full article

