Trump lashes out at Gov. Doug Ducey following certification of Arizona election results

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
During Trump's last visit before Election Day, the president made it clear he expected Ducey to deliver him Arizona's 11 electoral votes.
News video: Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory

 (CNN) Arizona certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn in this week. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, certified the election results...

