Trump lashes out at Gov. Doug Ducey following certification of Arizona election results

(CNN) Arizona certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn in this week. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, certified the election results...
