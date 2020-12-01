Global  
 

Girl 'bleeding everywhere' after injury on WhiteWater World slide on Gold Coast

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Girl 'bleeding everywhere' after injury on WhiteWater World slide on Gold CoastA Queensland family is considering pursuing legal action against Dreamworld after a young girl suffered a shocking injury to her genitals on a water slide.The eight-year-old girl and her siblings went on the Fully 6 slides at WhiteWater...
