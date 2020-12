You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protest outside Pak embassy in Nepal's Kathmandu on 26/11 anniversary



A candle light march was held on November 27 outside the Pakistan embassy in Nepal's Kathmandu. Around 40 persons participated in the candle light vigil. People walked in front of the mission for an.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago UAE Mars probe could help battle climate change on Earth



While orbiting Mars, the Emirati ‘Hope’ probe will collect data that may help us understand planet Earth’s changing climate. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago India summons Pakistan mission chief over ceasefire violations along LoC



India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published on November 14, 2020