Pink, Michael Bublé and Ciara’s Kids Adorably Steal the Show at ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Musicians including Pink, Katy Perry, BTS, Michael Buble, Ciara and Andrea Bocelli performed for the holiday special.
