News24.com | Merriam-Webster announces 'pandemic' as 2020 Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster Names
‘Pandemic’ Word of the Year.
The dictionary publisher announced
its 2020 word of the year on Monday.
Often the big news story has a technical word that's associated with it and in this case, the word pandemic is not just technical but has become general. ,...
If you were to choose a word that rose above most in 2020, which word would it be? Ding, ding, ding: Merriam-Webster on Monday announced “pandemic” as its... Denver Post Also reported by •Japan Today •Just Jared •E! Online