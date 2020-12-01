Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 Test Site Will Reopen At Union Station For Tmrw, L.A. Mayor’s Office Declares; ‘She’s All That’ Remake Shoot Sparked Initial...

Upworthy Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
2nd UPDATE, 12:18 AM: About nine hours after it was announced that the coronavirus testing site at Union Station would be shuttered on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Over an hour long wait for Texas Station Testing Site

Over an hour long wait for Texas Station Testing Site 00:13

 We are seeing long lines for COVID-19 testing at the Texas Station testing site. Earlier today - there was an hour-long wait for people trying to get a test there.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Texas Station testing site experiences technical difficulties [Video]

Texas Station testing site experiences technical difficulties

One of the biggest testing sites in the valley - Texas Station - is having technical difficulties. They have caused issues with registering people.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Voting Super Site For Suburban Cook County Now Open At Union Station [Video]

Voting Super Site For Suburban Cook County Now Open At Union Station

A voting super site opened Monday for suburban Cook County voters at Union Station in The Loop.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 Test Site Could “Reopen” At Union Station Tmrw, L.A. Mayor’s Office Says; ‘She’s All That’ Remake Shoot Saw Shut Down In DTLA

 UPDATE, 10:55 PM: The COVID-19 testing site at Union Station may not be closed tomorrow for a movie shoot after all – if the Mayor’s...
Upworthy