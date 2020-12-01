Global  
 

Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns From Coronavirus Task Force

Newsy Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns From Coronavirus Task ForceWatch VideoDr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Trump, has resigned.

The Stanford University neuroradiologist joined the White House this summer with no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases.

Atlas publicly spoke against measures and lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He was...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump

Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump

 Dr. Scott Atlas is a proponent of herd immunity, even if most top infectious disease experts are not, and urged people to "rise up" against stricter health measures in Michigan. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

