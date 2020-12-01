Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mystery over metal monolith found on Romanian hilltop

CTV News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A metal monolith that mysteriously appeared on a hilltop in northern Romania has sparked curiosity and mockery online, coming just days after a similar object was found in the Utah desert.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery [Video]

Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery

A mysterious metal monolith has been found planted in the ground in a remotepart of the United States. The object was spotted in Utah by state officialswho were helping to count sheep from a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there? Oneindia News [Video]

Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there? Oneindia News

A mysterious metal monolith has been discovered in the remote mars-like landscape of the Utah desert in the united states. The plain metal 3-sided structure was spotted during a helicopter survey on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Mystery of the metal monolith found in Utah [Video]

Mystery of the metal monolith found in Utah

A giant metal monolith found last week in a remote part of southern Utah has mystified millions. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published