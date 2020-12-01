Global  
 

Ontario records another 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 as testing slumps

CTV News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting another 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 as testing for the disease falls well below the province’s own daily goal of 50,000.
