Ontario records another 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 as testing slumps

New York Governor Cuomo Warns
of Overwhelmed Hospitals.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Monday about
the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in New York. .
According to Cuomo, COVID-19
hospitalizations in New York are nearly
quadruple what they were in June. .
He cited small gatherings...
India's COVID-19 tally reached 94,62,810 on December 01. A significant dip in new COVID-19 cases was observed and spike of 31,118 new cases and 482 deaths reported in last 24 hrs. Currently, there are..
China document leak shows flawed pandemic response An unprecedented leak of internal Chinese documents reveals how the country mishandled the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The documents -..