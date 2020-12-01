Global  
 

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Of India’s West Bengal: A Discordant Cultural Counterpart To Political Sheikh Mujib Of Muslim Majority Bangladesh – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: West Bengal man walks 5,500km to spread Covid-19 awareness in India

West Bengal man walks 5,500km to spread Covid-19 awareness in India 02:19

 A West Bengal man has walked 5,500km (3,400 miles) across India to raise Covid-19 awareness.He has covered all four of India's metropolitan cities: Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

