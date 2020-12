Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud



Attorney General William Barr has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department vewed to look into claims of fraud if they existed, but its findings will likely.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:46 Published 3 hours ago

Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election



Attorney General William Barr has told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 4 hours ago