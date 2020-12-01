Baby born from 27-year-old embryo believed to have broken record set by her big sister
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Though Molly Gibson is just over one month old, she could've been born at any point in the last 27 years. Her embryo was frozen in October 1992 and stayed frozen until earlier this year.
Though Molly Gibson is just over one month old, she could've been born at any point in the last 27 years. Her embryo was frozen in October 1992 and stayed frozen until earlier this year.
|
|
You Might Like