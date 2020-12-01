Global  
 

Quebec Christmas gatherings seem less likely as hospitals are stretched thin: Legault

CTV News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Less than two weeks after Quebec government announced it would allow Christmas gatherings, Premier François Legault warned he may need to backtrack on that plan as hospitalizations soar and health-care staff show signs of burnout.
