Quebec Christmas gatherings seem less likely as hospitals are stretched thin: Legault Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Less than two weeks after Quebec government announced it would allow Christmas gatherings, Premier François Legault warned he may need to backtrack on that plan as hospitalizations soar and health-care staff show signs of burnout. 👓 View full article

